PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Dry and warm conditions throughout the rest of your Friday. Clouds start to role in Friday night into early Saturday Morning.

Right around the noon hour for your Saturday is when we will start seeing some showers move into the area. For our coastal areas it will be a hit or miss. For our inland areas you are in a marginal risk right now. The main timeline right now is 12 to 6 with the majority of the storms staying north of I-10. Strong winds is the main concern at this time.

Sunday a High pressure moves into our area bringing with it some dryer air. Temperatures will also cool down, but only into the mid 70s for your highs. Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a chance of showers and storms for the Panhandle. Right now those showers seem to be scattered.

From Tuesday on we will experience a quick warm up. Temperatures mid week next week for our inland areas in the high 80s and low 80s for our coastal areas.