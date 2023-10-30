PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Hope you enjoyed the warm conditions because cold air will start to move in tonight.

Tonight will be warm for the most part until that cold front has moved the area, with an area of high pressure from the north bringing in cooler air. Lows tonight expected be around the low to mid 50s area wide. Winds will be out of the north and start to pick up tomorrow morning at around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Halloween is when the cold air will finally start to settle in across the Panhandle. That cold front that is still working through the Panhandle currently will be out towards the east coast. Could see a stray shower tomorrow with some rain on the backside of this front. But rain coverage tomorrow only 10 percent. The story is the cold air and highs tomorrow will be around 70 degrees for area south of I-10 and around 65 to 70 for areas north of I-10. Trick or Treating forecast from 6-9 looks chilly and breezy. Temperatures to close to 50 degrees. Suggest making sure your kids are warm during trick or treating.

The rest of the week that going into November that cold air does not move out till Friday. Lows Wednesday morning, and Thursday morning could be near freezing for areas north of I-10. Keeping an eye on that as a possible Freeze watch could be issued. Going into Friday though we finally go into a more fall like feel with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s.

The tropics right now the area of interest to watch is to the south of Haiti. Right now the national hurricane center is giving this a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 60 percent chance over the next 7 days. If it was to form it looks likely it could become stationary in the south Caribbean. No threat to the U.S. at this time.