HURRICANE IDALIA (WMBB) – Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Idalia prepares to strike Florida.

Franklin District Schools: Franklin District is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. It is set to reopen on Thursday.

Gulf District School: Gulf District Schools is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Once the storm has passed on Wednesday, administrators will assess how Idalia impacted our area and make a decision for Thursday classes.

Gulf/Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College: Gulf Coast State College will close its Gulf/ Franklin County campus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST and it will remain closed through Wednesday. The campus is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday.

Liberty District Schools: All Liberty District Schools are closed Wednesday.

Liberty County Superintendent said, “I will send out a ParentSquare after the storm regarding school on Thursday. If conditions are safe and we have power, we are planning on returning to school on Thursday. I will let you know as soon as possible.”

Calhoun District Schools: Calhoun District Schools are closed Wednesday due to possible weather impacts from Hurricane Idalia. The district is planning on resuming normal operations on Thursday.

“At this time Idalia remains East of us and the projected landfall is in the Florida Big Bend,” officials wrote in a news release. “However, all predictions indicate this storm to be of substantial size and strength and we feel this is the safest decision for our students and staff.”