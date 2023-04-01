PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Showers have finally moved out of here. Still seeing some clouds hanging around our area, but otherwise dry conditions are expected for the rest of Saturday.

Temperatures will be a little cooler tonight as a high pressure system moves into our area. Winds will be coming out of the North. Lows tonight are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s for our coastal areas and low 50s to upper 40s in our inland areas.

A quick warm up happens Sunday with dry conditions expected throughout the day. Our next chance of rain comes Monday. These showers are looking for scattered and this current time..

Then the next big story is the major warm up next week. Starting Tuesday temperatures will be in the 80s for your highs all across the Panhandle, with temperatures potentially reaching 90 in our inland areas.