PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The line of showers and storms moving slowly across the Panhandle tonight will continue to trudge east overnight.

By Monday morning eastern areas will still be under the lagging line of moisture, with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms for the morning/midday commute.

For the second half of the day on Halloween, winds will shift out of the north and west, to clear the region out just in time for trick or treating.

Skies remain mostly clear as we look towards the mid-week, with mostly dry conditions and seasonal temperatures through Friday.

Small chances for rain to return next weekend, but the forecast is subject to change.