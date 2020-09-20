Chipola River flooding subsiding, effects still being felt by residents

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — In Gulf County, the Chipola River brought a lot of extra water to the area as a result of Hurricane Sally, but it isn’t as bad as many have seen in the past, local officials said.

Many of the houses along the Chipola, flood around three times each year. That means waterfront residents have to pack up and move out for a period of time.

“Loading a bunch of stuff up, putting it up high, now unloading a bunch of stuff and putting it down, we didn’t get it that bad,” said Wewahitchka Resident, Robert Morkell.

That flooding is a constant concern in the back of homeowners minds.

“If I lose what little bit I got, I’m through,” said Morkell.

“People live down there, 24 seven 365 days a year,” said Wewahitchka Resident, Red Holland.

The roadways are no stranger to excess water either.

“We’ve got just a few spots that were keeping an eye on, and it might possibly cross the road here. That’s when we’ll really get concerned, when our residents aren’t able to go back-and-forth,” said Gulf County Sheriff, Mike Harrison.

During this particular storm, the Chipola River crested at just over 26 feet and as of Sunday has fallen to around 25 feet.

“Chipola River is really up, we got a large amount of rain up around Marianna and that affects the Chipola River,” said Holland.

Harrison says residents can only expect minor flooding issues from here on out.

“We have a local rain that came in last week, we got the Chipola River and the Apalachicola River that merge right here behind me, taking a look at everything, the Chipola, seems to be dropping out a little bit, I believe it’s lowered here but we’re keeping an eye out on the Apalachicola river now,” said Sheriff Harrison.

Although the Chipola has already crested and flooding is beginning to subside, downstream flow and minor flooding could be expected into this upcoming week.