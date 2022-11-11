PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Tropical Depression Nicole is slowly shifting north Friday morning, leaving northwest Florida with some lingering dreariness.

For the bulk of Friday morning, this leaves the Panhandle with slight chances for showers as moisture continues to wrap around TD Nicole, as well as breezy winds. The southwesterly flow will lower from about 15-20 mph in the early AM, to about 5-10 mph by 6 PM Friday evening.

Boaters should note that rough waters are expected to continue today.

Heading into the weekend, the cold front that pushed TD Nicole out of the area will eventually usher in much cooler temperatures.

For Saturday, the front will remain west of the Panhandle, keeping temperatures warm for the afternoon (75-77°F).

However, temperatures will start to crash overnight for a brisk wake-up Sunday morning. Morning lows dip into the 40’s across the region.

That cold air settles throughout Sunday, with temperatures in the afternoon maxing out in the mid-60s. This leaves Monday morning as our coldest. Inland temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, while coastal spots flirt with the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Another low-pressure system is tracking towards the Southeast for Tuesday, with about a 50% chance for showers and rain.

After that, cool temperatures stick around through next weekend.