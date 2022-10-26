PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – As high pressure settles over the Southeast Wednesday, you’ll note breezy conditions for the midweek.

Temperatures stay comfortable through the afternoon, topping out in the mid-70s, and wind flow shouldn’t be heavy enough to cause it to feel a great deal cooler. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph in the morning but subside to 10 mph by sunset.

With the help of northern winds, temperatures drop into the 40s for much of the region overnight. A few coastal neighborhoods could hold onto temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the trend from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning.

Rain chances return Saturday afternoon with another cold front headed our way. There could be potential for strong-severe storms during this event, so stay tuned for possible forecast changes in the coming days.