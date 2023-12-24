PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — After what has been a beautiful past 24 to 48 hours rain showers have finally started to work there way into the Panhandle.

Another nice day today in the Panhandle with highs reaching all the way into the upper 60s once again. Rain is moving though, but for the rest of the evening some light showers are expected. Tonight into tomorrow morning is what we are keeping an eye on right now. An upper level trough sitting out towards are west right now will work into the Panhandle early Christmas morning. Right now rain and wind are the main concern. Overall very low severe weather chance. Most of the instability staying out in the Gulf of Mexico, but a spin up of a brief tornado is possible along the coastline. Lows tonight in the low 60s. Rain coverage for tonight into early tomorrow morning between 90 to 100 percent. Later on for your Christmas scattered showers are expected. Highs tomorrow back in the mid to upper 60s.

The rest of the week looks rather dry. Some lingering showers are possible Tuesday, but temperatures staying in the 60s until Thursday with another cold spell on the way.