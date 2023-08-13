PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Well we are at the end of the weekend and the heat is still the story across the Panhandle, but good news is coming.

Today was another day of dangerous heat. Highs reached into the upper 90s in our inland locations and low to mid 90s along the coast. Heat index values reached all the way up to 115 degrees and really have seen a break from today like we did yesterday from the rain. Some isolated showers across the Panhandle, but nothing to really cause some cooler conditions.

Tonight much of the same is expected. Low temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s. Still going to feel hot and humid. Rain chances decrease later in the night, but a few showers are possible early.

Tomorrow the heat continues, but the good news is it will not be as hot as it was today. Heat index values tomorrow will be between 100-110. Still got to make sure you are staying hydrated, and staying in shaded areas. More scattered showers are possible which is good to cool off some areas.

The rest of the week a front will work its way into the Panhandle late Tuesday. Best rain chances are Tuesday night into Wednesday. Things will be back to normal for this time of year by mid-week. Heat index values will decrease as we go throughout the week.