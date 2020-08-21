Bay County offering sand for sandbags

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In anticipation of heavy rainfall next week, Bay County is offering sand for sandbags.

Sand is available to the public for bagging at Pete Edwards Field off Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach and at the northeast side of Deer Point Dam Bridge. Bags will not be provided but are available for purchase at area hardware stores, officials wrote in a news release.

Bay County Utilities Services began drawing down Deer Point Reservoir Friday morning in anticipation of excessive rain forecast for the weekend and the potential for tropical impacts on the area early next week. The reservoir will be drawn down six inches from normal initially, and staff will monitor weather reports hourly to determine if additional reductions in the lake level are needed.