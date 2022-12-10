PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Surface high pressure will help keep rain chance slim this evening, but moisture will remain in the air in the form of fog… again.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Florida Panhandle from Saturday night to Sunday morning. It will expire at 10 a.m. central time.

If you find yourself stuck in dense fog, use your low-beam headlights, leave enough room between you and other cars, slow down, and use the road line as a guide.

Sunday afternoon and evening, as low pressure meanders mostly north of our region, it’s possible some shower activity appears. This will also be accompanied by cloudy conditions in the second half of the day.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be similar to that of Saturday, with readings ranging through the mid and lower 70s.

Slight chances for rain will continue through Monday too.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry throughout the day, but in the late evening, a cold front pushing east will increase chances for rain and scattered storms into Wednesday.

Widespread showers and storms will accompany the cold front passage throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning. Severe weather is possible, but exact impacts are not yet obvious.

After the rain, very cold temperatures will bleed south for the weekend, with lows in the 40s/30s, and highs in the 50s/60s on both Friday and Saturday.