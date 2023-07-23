PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Well another weekend day with rain. Showers started early this morning and lasted till early evening Sunday.

Tonight the good news is that the heaviest of the showers has moved out of here. Still could see some scattered showers tonight. Rain chances tonight will around 40 to 50 percent. It will also fill a little cooler as well with lows tonight around 75 degrees along the coastline and the low 70s for our inland areas.

Tomorrow that frontal boundary will finally move out towards the Atlantic and a upper level ridge will takes it place. This will give us some drier conditions on Monday. Highs tomorrow are forecasted to be in the upper 80s in our coastal areas and low 90s in our inland areas.

Due to the ridging taking place dry conditions will hold throughout the week. Rain chances are slim throughout the week with them being around 20 percent to 30 percent. Hottest days of the week look to be closer to the weekend, but highs are forecasted to be in the low to mid 90s for our inland locations and upper 80s to low 90s along the coastline. Dewpoints will be a little lower this week so heat indexes will be around 100 degrees.