PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — The warm and nice conditions continued on for your day, but colder air is almost here.

Tonight is another night of lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will still be coming out of the south once keeping a nice warm breeze off the Gulf Coast. Main concern going into tonight is the fog that will be rolling in. A dense fog advisory will go into affect early tomorrow morning from 4 am CDT to 9 am CDT.

Tomorrow after the fog rolls out a cold front will work through the Panhandle in the evening, but not rain is expected. Temperatures will stay warm as that cold air will not settle in until Halloween night. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the low to mid 80s once again.

Halloween that cold front will have worked through are area with a high pressure system starting to settle in from the North. A big artic blast of air is expected. Highs for Halloween will be between 70 to 75 degrees and temperatures around trick or treating will be close to 60 degrees. The really cold air will be the following morning. Lows on November 1st will be in the close to 40 degrees for our inland areas and the mid 40s for the coastline. Patchy frost is possible for counites closer to the Alabama and Georgia border for Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The tropics look a little interesting right now. No named storms currently out in the Atlantic of Gulf, but we do have areas of interest close to the United States. One area is just off the coast of the Bahamas. Over the next 48 hours to 7 days this has been given a 60 percent chance of formation. The good news conditions are becoming less favorable for developments. There is also an area of low pressure that cold form to the South of Haiti within the next few days. Formation chances are low at this point. We will be keeping any eye closely as we are almost a month away from the end of Hurricane Season.