Northwest Florida Beaches Airport sees pretty good business despite pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A big topic of conversation at today’s Northwest Florida International Airport board meeting was how COVID-19 affected the overall business of the airport.

Board members say despite the pandemic, the airport had a decent season and kept up with other destinations in the market like the Tallahassee and Pensacola airports.

August’s numbers were only down 18 percent compared to their 2019 numbers.

Because of this the board approved a budget reduction of around 28 percent which Airport Authority Chairman Glen McDonald thinks will be a good thing.

“I think our report has done very well,” said McDonald. “Financially we have done extremely well with the budget amendments that we have done and the budget we approved today.”

McDonald said this budget reduction is mostly because they do not know how the winter traffic is going to be.

He said most business meetings have been moved to zoom which means less flyers, but he remains confident the airport will still remain in a stable financial place.