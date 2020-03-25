ECP Airport taking extra precaution during COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With safety at the forefront of everyone’s minds, people in cities not quarantined are wondering how to safely travel.

ECP Airport has been extra diligent in their efforts to keep the airport a clean and safe place for incoming and going tourists and residents.

They have taken many extra steps as far as sanitation goes. Including, increasing the wiping down of high touch areas, putting hand sanitizers in the terminal, and much more.

ECP staff say they have seen a decrease in passengers as of Friday. As far as worldwide screening of passengers by TSA, that number is down by 87%.

ECP Director, Parker McClellan says staff at the airport are doing everything they can to keep passengers in good hands.

“Each day we are on between four and six conference calls whether it be with the Governor’s office, the Department of Transportation, and other various associations. The police and even the fire. So everybody’s working hard to make sure that we maintain the safety of the airports in Florida for more specifically here at this airport,” said McClellan.

ECP has never had any flights from out of the country directly into their airport.

If they do have a case come up with a traveler having the virus, there is already a plan of action should that situation arise.