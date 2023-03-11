PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB-TV) – Nice conditions continue for your Saturday, but there is a cold front on the way. Early morning Sunday it will still be dry, but when it reach noon is when we can start expecting some showers in our area. Between Noon and Midnight is when can expect showers and storms. The stronger storms will be between 5 PM and 10 PM. Most of the Panhandle is under a slight risk for severe weather. Right now Damaging Winds and Hail are the main factors.

As we go to the start of the work week we see some cold conditions settling in. A high pressure system sits in the great plains wrapping some cooler air from the north into our area and those cool conditions will continue throughout most of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday through Wednesday. Lows for our Inland areas could see upper 30s.

After the cold front and cool conditions a warming trend starts on Thursday, but another cold front is set to come in right around Friday into Saturday.