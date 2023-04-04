PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Foggy and warm conditions this morning. Most of the fog seems to be along the coastline right now.

For the rest of your Tuesday temperatures will rise rather quickly. Highs today are expected to be in the low to mid 80s for our coastal areas and upper 80s for our inland areas. Some inland areas could reach 90 today.

For Wednesday and Thursdays the forecast is the same as Tuesday. Fog to start off the morning, with really warm weather afterwards.

Going into Friday we a cold front finally makes it way through our area. The cold front right now is expected to arrive early Friday morning. With this front we will see showers behind it. With this front being slow moving we are expecting showers for the majority of your Easter Weekend. Saturday seems like the best chance of severe weather right now, but most of the showers will scattered across the Panhandle.