PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Well today we finally got a break from the heat due to some dryer air in the atmosphere, but more heat is coming here soon.

Today after that frontal boundary came through last night this brought some northerly winds and some dryer air into the area this morning. The frontal boundary has stalled since then. Highs today reaching into the mid 90s for our inland locations and low 90s for the coast. Heat indexes today reached between 100-105 degrees.

Tonight will feel a little cooler due to that dryer air in the atmosphere, and with that dryer air has caused rain chances to be slim around 20-30 percent. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s for our inland locations, and upper 70s for the coastline.

Tomorrow is very similar to today. Dry air stays in our area which cause rain chances to be more isolated and will feel cooler then it has been over the last 7 several days. Right around a 40 percent chance of rain is expected and mainly out towards the forgotten coastline and big bend areas where there is more moisture in the atmosphere.

The next 7 several days another riding affect starts to take place and this frontal boundary will finally move out. The good news is lower dewpoints are expected this weekend, but temperatures will reach into the mid 90s all across the board and close to 100 degrees for our inland areas. Due to some dryer air heat indices potentially will not be as high as they were last weekend.

The Tropics is starting to get more active. Right now there is a few waves out into the Atlantic Ocean. The ones with best chance of formation are out off the coast of Africa at this time. There is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico right now as well, but the good news is this only has a 20 percent chance of any type of formation within the next 7 days.