PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Dry and warm conditions continued on for your Saturday, but much cooler air will be moving in soon.

Tonight not much expected to change. Lows are expected to similar to what they were last night. Mid to low 60s along the coastline and upper 50s for our inland locations. No rain and winds shifting east at 5 mph.

Tomorrow another hot day in store. Highs tomorrow will be around the mid 80s areawide. Could see some areas in the upper 80s closer to Blountstown and Marianna. No rain once again tomorrow. Drought conditions continue to be a concern with little rain over the last few weeks.

The rest of the week will be up and down temperature wise. Monday expect temperatures to stay in the 80s. Halloween we can expect really nice conditions as a cold front will work through. Could see a stray shower, but staying dry once again. Halloween night on the other hand will be chilling with a high pressure system moving out of the north. Temperatures will in the low 60s to upper 50s when kids are out trick or treating. Just have a light sweater prepared. Going into Wednesday morning is when it will be cold and feel a little like winter. Lows early Wednesday morning expected to be in the mid 40s along the coastline and low 40s in our inland locations. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday much of the same with an evening cooler start. Patchy frost is possible early Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning. Finally going into next weekend though things finally start to go more towards a seasonal type feel.