PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A nice end to the weekend, as dry and clear conditions continue throughout the evening.

Tonight we will stay dry as temperatures will drop into the mid 70s for lows area wide. We do see a MCS starting to form in southern Tennessee and northern Alabama that will push southeast. Right now models are struggling with timing of this system. In the past the Hrrr model has done a good job of the timing of these storms. Right now the timing is around 8 to 9 am tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow as I was saying will start off wet. Showers and storms are expected right when you are driving to work. Most of the showers and storms will stay out to the west of Panama city. A marginal risk has been issued for tomorrow, with damaging winds, hail, isolated flash flooding being the main concern.

Throughout the rest of the week a ridge will build in the Gulf of Mexico bring back that summer pattern areawide. Temperatures will quickly rise into the upper 90s in our inland areas by the end of the week and low 90s along the coastline. The heat index values will also be very high. Heat index values will be in hundreds throughout the week. You need to make sure you are staying hydrated and keep applying and reapplying sunscreen throughout the week, as uv index values will extreme too. Shower chances remain low throughout the week.