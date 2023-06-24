PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Finally seeing a break from all the rain that we have received over the last couple of weeks. For the rest of your Saturday conditions will be nice, so take advantage of it and go out and enjoy it. Note as of 12:30 pm CST red flags out at the Bay County beaches were changed to double red. When flags are double red that means the water is closed to the public.

Tonight it will be mostly clear with lows in low 70s across the Panhandle. Tomorrow looks a little more interesting as models are picking up on a MCS moving across Alabama and into the Panhandle later in the day on Sunday, but there is no threat of severe weather at this time. Highs tomorrow will be in upper 80s along the coastline and low 90s in our inland areas.

For the rest of the week temperatures will start to warm up fast as that summer pattern returns. By mid week temperatures will start to be in the mid 90s for highs but will feel much warmer then that. With high humidity the heat index will be sitting in the 100’s.

Tropical outlook right now Tropical Storm Bret is no more and Tropical Storm Cindy is still out in the Atlantic moving NW at 21 mph. No U.S threat is expected.