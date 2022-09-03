PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — An upper-level low to the west of the region will continue to push showers and storms over the Panhandle for Sunday.

This will increase the risk of localized flooding in many regions. Be aware of covered roads, and remember to not drive over them.

By Monday and Tuesday, the upper-level system will shift westward into the Central Plains, lowering our region’s chance for showers and storms to 40-50% on both days.

However, the wetter trend will return for the mid and late weeks, as the aforementioned system comes east once more.

Tropical activity remains confined to the Atlantic, with no impacts to the United States expected over the next 5-7 days.