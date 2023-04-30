PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Finally seeing a break from the rain for your Sunday. Saw a few clouds this morning, however those clouds have moved out and dry conditions are expected for the rest of your Sunday.

Tonight we will see some winds from the north as low temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s for our inland areas and upper 50s to low 60s along the coastline.

High pressure just to southwest of us will continue to push eastward in the Gulf Mexico until Tuesday. Another high pressure system will build in the North and push downward later in the week. High temperatures are expected to be in upper 70s to low 80s all week.

Next weekend right now seems to be our best chance of rain to return in our forecast. Right now too far out to see if we will see showers or storms.