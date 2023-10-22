PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Not much as changed in that forecast as dry and sunny conditions continue to roll on.

Sunday evening things will continue to be nice. Temperatures settling into the mid 70s as we reached into the low to mid 80s areawide today. Tonight things will cool off slightly. Lows expected to be into the upper 50s to low 60s. Some cloud coverage also continues from a tropical system out to the west. Clouds will start to fade into tonight and tomorrow.

Tomorrow high pressure remaining in control stretching up and down the eastern seaboard throughout the week will keep things nice. Highs tomorrow will reach into the low to mid 80s once again. No rain once again for tomorrow.

The rest of the week that high pressure remains in control. Will start to see more of easterly flow going into Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday with winds expected out the east northeast fire danger becomes present. Low dewpoints and winds expected be around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Drought conditions also continue to get worst with no rainfall. Next best chance of rain looks to come by the beginning of the November.

Tropical outlook we still have Tammy that will eventually start turning toward the north. Right now is a category 1 hurricane. There is also an area of interest just off the coast of Nicaragua that has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and 7 days. 39 days left in Hurricane Season.