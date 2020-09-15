4 a.m. update: Hurricane Sally slowing, historic flash flooding possible

GULF COAST (NHC) — Here is the Tuesday 4 a.m. update from The National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Sally.

The changes with this advisory include:

The Hurricane Warning has been replaced by a Tropical Storm Warning

from the Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana,

including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan

New Orleans.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued west of Grand Isle.

The Storm Surge Warning between Port Fourchon and the Mouth of the

Mississippi River has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Florida

Florida Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Navarre Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

East of Navarre Florida to Indian Pass Florida

Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana,

including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan

New Orleans

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located

an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler

weather radars near latitude 28.9 North, longitude 88.1 West. Sally

is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this

general motion is expected to continue this morning. A northward

turn is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow

north-northeastward to northeastward motion tonight and continuing

through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally

will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana later today, and

make landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday

morning.

Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum

sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher

gusts. Although little change in strength is forecast until

landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous

hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air

Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

Key messages for Sally can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC,

and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Dauphin Island including Lake

Borgne…6-9 ft

Mobile Bay…6-9 ft

Dauphin Island to AL/FL Border…4-7 ft

AL/FL Border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line including Pensacola Bay

and Choctawhatchee Bay…2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas…2-4 ft

Port Fourchon to Mouth of the Mississippi River…1-3 ft

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Chassahowitzka including Saint Andrew

Bay…1-3 ft

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm

Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation

values may be higher than those shown above.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

damaging waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the

hurricane warning area this late afternoon or tonight. Tropical

storm conditions are occurring in portions of the warning area

across the western Florida Panhandle and Alabama, and these

conditions will gradually spread westward this morning and continue

into Wednesday.

RAINFALL: Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it

approaches land producing 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated

amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast

from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi.

Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash

flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will

lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.

Sally is forecast to turn inland early Wednesday and move across

the Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated

maximum amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern

Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, northern Georgia, and the

western Carolinas. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely,

as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two will be possible this morning in

coastal areas of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama. The tornado

threat should increase and slowly spread inland the rest of today

into Wednesday.

SURF: Swells from Sally will continue to affect the coast from the

Florida Big Bend westward to southeastern Louisiana during the next

couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening

surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.