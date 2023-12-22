PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Temperatures in the 30s are gone for the time being as warmer weather returns, but rain is also returning for Santa’s trip to the Panhandle.

After what has been a cool week so far temperatures will start feel warmer today. When you are walking out the door this morning you can expect temperatures to be in the 40s and some locations in the 50s. About a 10 degree difference from yesterday morning. Those temperatures will continue to rise throughout today. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s areawide. Some temperatures could jump towards the upper 60s. Clouds will be around to begin your day, but will clear into the afternoon.

As we had towards the weekend temperatures will continue to be warm. High temperatures this weekend near the 70s. Have not said that in a little while. Thanks to some riding moving overhead this will help keep things dry and warm. As we push towards Christmas Eve a cold front looks to move in bringing with it some moisture. Most of the rain will be around Christmas Eve night into early Christmas morning. No severe weather is expected. Very little instability. After Christmas things cool off again as we are expecting highs to go back down into the 50s.