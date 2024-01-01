PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — To start off your New Years Day temperatures a little chilly, but warming up throughout the day with rain chances increasing this week.

New Years Day is going to a warm one with temperatures hopping back up into the mid to upper 60s. For the most part stay dry here across the board. A stray shower is possible associated with a cold front today along the coast.

Tonight after that cold front works through the area temperatures will start to cool off once again with High pressure out the north bringing temperatures back into the 30s for lows. Near freezing temperatures expected once again for our inland locations. Clear conditions also expected tonight.

A little bit of up and down with the temperatures this week. Highs this week ranging from the the mid 50s to mid 60s. Rain returning by Wednesday. Could see a storm along the coast, but right now mostly heavy rain expected. Then Saturday another chance of showers returns here across the Panhandle.