PANAMA CITY, FL. ( WMBB-TV) — Another day of dry weather here in the Panhandle and that will persist with warm conditions on the way.

Tonight the goods new is that the humidity will start to increase as firefighters have been fighting fires throughout the Panhandle. The latest update has the Wild Heron at 336 acres and is still 40 percent contained. While the one on Dogwood Road is 90 acres and is 70 percent contained. Burn bans as of right now consist of Bay, Walton, and Washington counties until further notice. Winds tonight still coming out of Northeast around 10 mph with humidity expected to be closer to 50 percent. So not as bad tonight. Lows are expected to be warmer in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow we could see a stray shower between 8 am to 12 pm. Rain coverage at 10 percent with clouds lingering throughout the day. Humidity values will be up tomorrow closer to 50 percent mid-day and increasing to 70 percent by the evening. Highs tomorrow will also be warmer in the low 70s.

This weekend looks nice will have to watch out for some fire danger potential Saturday. Humidity values look to go back between 25 to 35 percent Saturday evening with the winds be persistent out of the Northeast at 10 mph. Sunday looks a little more humid with that humidity holding throughout next week. Some showers could return Tuesday with a front, but right now looks like a stray shower or two. Highs next week hoping right back into the upper 70s to low 80s.