PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Keep that umbrella handy as the Nor’easter continues to impact the Panhandle.

Rain starting early on today. Good news no severe weather today for us. Winds have been between 15 to 20 mph with gust higher. Approaching the midnight hour through 4 am CDT tomorrow will have the biggest impacts on our viewing area. Liberty, Franklin and Gulf counties will see steady to heavy showers throughout those hours. Areas to the west of Panama City things will start to become more dry. West of Panama will see a few more showers but east of Panama City will see about 1-3 inches of rainfall over next few hours. Winds gusting up to 40 to 45 mph are possible. Lows tonight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow that Nor’easter will continue to push up the east coast with the Carolinas see the brunt of the storm. By tomorrow evening for us showers will have ended and skies will start to clear. Highs tomorrow in the mid 60s. Winds will shift tomorrow morning from NE to NW with speeds of 20-25 mph. That gale warning last until tomorrow morning at around 9 AM CDT.

The rest of week will be cold until into the weekend, But the temperatures early Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday looking to be close to freezing for our inland locations. So frost those mornings is looking likely at this time. Things start to warm up as we head into next weekend and our next best chance of rain looks to be around Christmas, but still a little to far out to see how Christmas will shape up.