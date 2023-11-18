PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV)- High pressure moving into the southeast bring some sunny and dry conditions today and will continue tomorrow, with rain on the way next week.

Tonight will be clear. Winds will be coming out of the north cooling things off just a little bit. Lows tonight in the low 50s along the coastline and into the upper 40s in our inland locations.

Tomorrow that high pressure stays in place keeping things dry across the area. If with the burn bans lifted with lower dewpoints tomorrow make sure you are careful when you are outdoor burning. With most of our viewing area still under moderate drought or worst it will not take much for a flame to get going. Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s with sunny conditions.

Monday clouds will start to move in as a front will make its way into our area Tuesday. This will be our next rain maker. Rain coverage Tuesday at 70 percent. This could also bring severe weather, but right now wind is the main concern. Either way we need the rain. For the first half of the week temperatures will be warm until that front moves through. Highs Monday and Tuesday still in the 70s but dropping off Wednesday into the 60s for highs. Thanksgiving forecast looks sunny and cool. High temperatures in the the low 60s.