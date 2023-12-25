PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Hopefully everyone has had a wonderful Christmas. A little wet this morning, but clearing conditions have already started across the Panhandle.

Tonight a stray sprinkle of a shower cannot be ruled out, but dry for the most part. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s areawide. Winds will also calm down back to 5 to 10 mph from the south. Tomorrow a nice day is expected. It will be a little cooler across our area. Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 60s. Winds will start to shift from south to Northwest which will bring more dry air in and also cool things off.

Speaking of cooling things off temperatures will drop back down into the 30s once again early Friday morning. Freezing conditions expected for our inland locations. It will be near freezing along the coastline, but expecting lows Friday Morning and Saturday morning to be in the mid 30s for the coastline. Otherwise pretty dry week ahead, and do not see the possibility of showers returning until after New Years.