PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A gorgeous day to the end week, but showers are returning with some more cold air settling in.

Tonight dry conditions to start, but clouds are rolling in from an area of low pressure moving our way. Clouds will continue to build and some showers late tonight are possible. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s areawide.

Tomorrow that area of low pressure works in and rain starts around 8 to 9 am with heavy heavy showers around the afternoon. Highly encourage taking an umbrella if you got out tomorrow around noon. Rain coverage is expected to be almost 100 percent. The heaviest showers expected closer to the Forgotten Coastline and a potential storm or two is possible for the coastline, but right now looks like the stronger storms will stay out in the Gulf. With that being said still expected rainfall totals near .5 inches to 2 inches which will help the drought that are area is still in.

The rest of the week some Artic air moves in cooling things off Starting Tuesday. Highs throughout the week expected in the low 60s. Some lows throughout the week could be close to freezing mid-week, but no moisture is expected until next weekend when another front moves in bring rain chances back up and warming up into the weekend, with another cold snap looking likely afterwards.