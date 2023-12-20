PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Make sure you have sweaters on still because another cool start this morning, but temperatures will be rising the rest of the week.

As we approach the 6:00 am mark this morning expecting temperatures to be close to freezing along the coastline and below freezing for our inland locations. There is a frost advisory out for the forgotten coastline this morning, but frost is possible area wide. Temperatures for your highs today will be slightly warmer then they were yesterday. Expecting highs to be in the mid 50s north of the I-10 corridor and close to the upper 50s to low 60s along the coastline. Clouds will around today. High pressure remains control of our weather with no rain expected over the next few days.

Tonight those clouds look to clear out and with that could see some radiational cooling with will bring temperatures back into the 30s for lows. Some inland locations could drop back down to freezing, but most areas will be back into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

The rest of the week temperatures will rise and clouds will be around. High temperatures from Thursday to Saturday will be back in the 60s. Then we turns toward Christmas and Christmas Eve which will be warm and rain looks to return to that forecast. Still a little uncertainty on if we see any severe weather, but rain is likely Christmas’s Eve Night and Christmas Day.