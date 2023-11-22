Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A couple of weak systems will impact the area over the next week but overall it’s the cooler temps getting the attention. Colder tonight with the lower 40s for lows, your Thanksgiving day will see thickening clouds and could even see an evening shower. Temperatures for Thursday will only climb to around 60 for a high. Light showers and clouds around Thursday night will keep the lows in the 50s. Friday we clear out by the afternoon and should return to the mid-60s. A slight warming trend to Monday when the next front will be working through. This front could bring some showers Sunday or Sunday night into Monday morning. It is likely the coldest air of the season so far will be in the area next Tuesday and Wednesday following that front. A slow warmup to the weekend should follow.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video