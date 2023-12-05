Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A few dry cold fronts to start the week bring us a dry air mass for the middle of the week. A frost and light freeze is possible for inland areas Wednesday night into Thursday morning then A warming trend to the weekend. Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry days but on the cool side with highs only in the mid-50s. This time of year, we should be in the upper 60s for highs. Friday we will be on the return flow side of the high pressure and the winds will shift to out of the east. This should allow us to warm into the mid-60s. Saturday is even more warm with highs in the low 70s and more moist air as dew points rise. Saturday could feature some low-level pop-up showers and storms but at this moment I think the majority of the rain will be after midnight Saturday. Timing is still in question so plenty can change here. A strong cold front will move through in the early morning hours on Sunday if the setup is right strong to severe storms could be possible. Behind that front cooler conditions but we could see things get active again by the middle of next week. That is a long way off so we can adjust as we move closer.