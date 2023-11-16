PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another wet morning for some this Thursday with those clouds lingering on into the evening, but condition will be clearing soon.

Today that area of low pressure sitting in the Gulf of Mexico will push out towards the Atlantic Ocean bringing showers for the east coast of Florida. Some stray showers this evening from that system. High wind speeds will be story. Wind speeds expected to be between 10-15 mph with gust up to 25. The closer you are to the coastline the stronger the wind. With the high wind speeds a small craft advisory has been put into affect until early tomorrow morning. Also high rip currents in affect all across the coastline. Expecting Red to Double Red flags to be flying today. Highs today in the upper 60s to low 70s. Note with all the rain that we have had this week the burn ban for Bay County was lifted yesterday. The only locations under a burn ban currently are Walton and Washington counties. Even with most of our viewing area receiving over an inch of rainfall drought conditions are still staying the same. Good news is areas under extreme drought saw most of the moisture this week.

Tonight some of those clouds will stay. With some of that moisture hanging around could see some Fog early Friday morning. Lows tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow dry air will start to settle however a front out to our west could bring a stray shower to the Panhandle in the Evening Friday. Otherwise a few clouds linger on, but clearing conditions are expected. Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend looks nice as an area of high pressure will build towards the north causing that northerly dry air flow to come back to the Panhandle. Highs this weekend in the low to mid 70s with little rain coverage.

Next week keeping an eye out another front potentially bringing are next rain maker. Monday night into Tuesday morning is the timeline right as a surface low is expected to developed in the Southern Plains Monday. Rain coverage right now between 50 to 60 percent.