PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another warm day in the Panhandle with clouds lingering on, but clouds will be clearing with dry cool air settling in by the Weekend.

Today overall has been a pretty nice. Temperatures in the 60s for highs and winds coming out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Some clouds have lingered on though after that cold front worked through Christmas Morning. Clouds hang around for the next 12 to 24 hours and another foggy night looks likely.

Tomorrow with the help of another front working through that could bring showers back into the forecast. Rain coverage very slim. Most of the showers will stay towards the Big Bend and Western Florida. Clouds will start to become more scattered tomorrow evening with dry cool air moving in Wednesday night.

Going into the Thursday that dry cool air will take place with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s for highs Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will drop back into the 30s with frost possible Friday morning. Saturday Morning into Sunday morning looks more cold with lows at freezing or below north of the I-10 corridor and at freezing or near freezing along the coastline. So a cool start for New Years Eve.

New Years Day things will start to warm up. Right when the ball drops expecting temperatures in the low 50s to upper 40s. Rain possibility returning New Years Evening.