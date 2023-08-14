Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances are set to be higher for a few days this should help keep clouds around as well as rain-cooled air. A break from the heat is on the way, Tuesday forecast is on the tricky side for high temps as rain could break out before we reach the forecast highs. Rain chances will be associated with a front set to move in late in the day. This will bring showers and storms to the inland areas first then slide to the coast in the late afternoon and evening. If it turns out that coastal areas stay dry the whole day there will be a decent shot for storms to pop up on the boundary near the coast for the overnight hours so do not lose hope for rain in coastal areas if the daylight hours end up dry. Rain chances will stay high for Wednesday and Thursday as the front remain stationary across the area. The afternoon hours will be the best chance of rain and temps should only rise into the low 90s for highs through Thursday. Friday and into the weekend some dry air sneaks in and should bring the heat back but with slightly lower dew points so the heat index will not be as high. It will still be hot.

Tropics:

Two areas to watch in the Atlantic no expected development in the near term and just 30% in the long range. The tropics are waking up but dry air and shear are still issues. Seems that two pieces of energy will work out into the MDR but I think only one wave makes it and still I don’t see much in the way of a threat or development here. This could be another brief MDR spin-up before shear and dry air take this to sea.

The other area to watch is where a tropical trough and a front will interact with a piece of energy it everything times out right this could spin up into a weak system and head toward TX or LA. The chances things time out perfectly are low for this to be a system but it is possible. The threat here would be late in the week so time to see if this is something that becomes more or less likely right now a very low chance of anything more than just extra moisture in the Gulf late this week or early next week.