PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A nice end to the weekend as look forward to rain returning for most this week.

Tonight clouds will lingering out across the area. Winds coming out the northeast at around 10 to 15 mph. Lows tonight expected to the mid to low 50s.

Tomorrow that low pressure system will still be out to the west of us and rain expected closer to Louisiana and Texas. Clouds will still be around tomorrow. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the low 70s. Winds still coming out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

The main story this week will rain returning Tuesday. That area of low pressure will pushed eastward. Showers lookin to start around Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon for most. Tuesday Night into Wednesday will be when the heaviest rain arrives. Good news is most thunderstorms are looking to stay offshore. So a nice soaking for the Panhandle as we need rain because around 50 percent of our viewing area is under a severe drought or worst. Rain coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday is 70 to 80 percent. Rainfall totals by Thursday are expected to be between 1-4 inches with areas near the coastline potentially close to 5 to 7 inches of rain. Dry conditions expected by the weekend.