Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Afternoon showers and storms are common this time of year thanks to plenty of moisture around, the Gulf is to blame there, and the heating of the day, plus the sea breeze. This will be the weather pattern this week as well a few fronts will bring higher moisture to the area as well. Rain chances most of the week will be above the seasonal avg for this time of year. Temps for the coastal areas will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs and mid-70s for lows. Rain chances will be 30 to 50% for the coast throughout the week. Inland areas will see higher rain chances with a 40 to 60% chance of rain this week the best chance come Wednesday to Friday. Highs should top out around the low 90s each day for the inland areas.

