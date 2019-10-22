Sen. Marco Rubio meets with Florida mayors to discuss rising sea levels

(WMBB) — Florida Senator Marco Rubio met with mayors from across the state on Tuesday to discuss what he calls ‘climate resilience gaps.’

The Senator is concerned with potential sea level rise from a variety of causes, a rise that would most seriously affect coastal communities across the state.

Senator Rubio pointing to predictions from researchers that suggest the end of the 30 mortgage, making it near impossible for homeowners to own land in low-lying parts of Florida, if levels continue to rise.

The lawmaker says the meeting was about trying to find practical solutions that don’t “reverse engineer” the U.S. economy.

“One of the things we did a couple years ago is we authored and got money in a budget so that we can co out and do a study by the Army Corps of Engineers and others to look at where the impact is of sea level rise, where it’s going to be most impactful, so we can make sure future dollars to mitigate and adapt are adapted to the right places,” Senator Rubio said in a prepared statement.

He also has looked to a study conducted by the EPA in 2017 that predicts Americans could reduce damage caused by sea level rise through the year 2099 by 90 percent by taking action now before the situation gets worse.

Senator Rubio has also has introduced the bipartisan ‘Restoring Resilient Reefs Act’ to help rehabilitate America’s coral reefs systems.