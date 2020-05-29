Rep. Neal Dunn fights proxy vote change

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — Just as the house is returning to session and representatives are using remote voting for the first time, GOP lawmakers are suing to stop that from happening.

71 house members have so far have requested to vote by proxy, a move that allows members unable to come to Capitol Hill during the coronavirus pandemic to designate another lawmaker as their “proxy” and cast floor votes on their behalf.

Representative Neal Dunn of Florida’s second district is a part of that lawsuit and says the pandemic should not be used as an excuse to reshape the legislative process.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has tragically impacted our nation, but it should not be used as an excuse to redesign and weaken our fundamental structure of our legislature,” Rep Dunn said.

He went on to say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘rammed’ the rule changes through the house without a single republican vote, adding that the change was not about protecting members of congress, but about centralizing power for Speaker Pelosi.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Rep. Neal Dunn fights proxy vote change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Neal Dunn fights proxy vote change"

Seven Bay High student-athletes sign to next level

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seven Bay High student-athletes sign to next level"

PCB approves resident beach parking permits

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB approves resident beach parking permits"

PCB announces plan manage weekend crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB announces plan manage weekend crowds"

Summer events allowed this summer in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer events allowed this summer in PCB"

Life management job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life management job fair"
More Local News