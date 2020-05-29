Rep. Neal Dunn fights proxy vote change

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — Just as the house is returning to session and representatives are using remote voting for the first time, GOP lawmakers are suing to stop that from happening.

71 house members have so far have requested to vote by proxy, a move that allows members unable to come to Capitol Hill during the coronavirus pandemic to designate another lawmaker as their “proxy” and cast floor votes on their behalf.

Representative Neal Dunn of Florida’s second district is a part of that lawsuit and says the pandemic should not be used as an excuse to reshape the legislative process.



“The COVID-19 outbreak has tragically impacted our nation, but it should not be used as an excuse to redesign and weaken our fundamental structure of our legislature,” Rep Dunn said.

He went on to say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘rammed’ the rule changes through the house without a single republican vote, adding that the change was not about protecting members of congress, but about centralizing power for Speaker Pelosi.