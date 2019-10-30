Former Florida governors weigh in on impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — The impeachment inquiry against the President continues in Washington and two of Florida’s former governors are sharing their opinions on the matter.

House Democrats are looking into a phone call between President Trump and the President of Ukraine to see if there was any quid pro quo. Current Senator Rick Scott says the investigation is a distraction from democrats in an attempt to secure political points against the White House.

“Since Trump got elected, they hate the results and since he got elected they’re talking about how they need to impeach him and so this is just the latest iteration of how they’re going to do that.”

However, former Florida governor and current District 13 representative Charlie Crist says the inquiry is working to answer questions the public may have regarding the president.

“Well I just think the people of America deserve to know the truth. Was there or was there not an abuse of power? These are the kind of things they need to know, they have a right to know, and they should know.”

If the house votes to impeach the President, a final vote will be held in the Senate deciding whether or not to remove him from office.