Trump announces Turkey sanctions after bipartisan pressure from lawmakers

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump announced his intentions to place sanctions on Turkey late Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, he said that this comes after Turkey’s “destabilizing action” in the region. The move follows pressure from one of President Trump’s biggest allies in Congress – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In an interview with FOX News’ “Fox and Friends,” Graham outlined his goals.

“We’re going to break his economy until he stops the bloodshed,” Sen. Graham said.

Graham and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) introduced a bill last week that would punish Turkey’s President Erdogan for invading northeast Syria.

Turkey’s action included attacks against the Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.

While Turkish forces continue to advance further into Syria this week, the Kurds are partnering with new allies Syria and Russia.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday the situation between the U.S., Turkey and the Kurds is “complicated.”

“Turkey is a full member of NATO and an ally of ours, who is now fighting over border issues with the Kurds who have helped us with ISIS,” Sec. Mnuchin said.

Sen. Graham said Monday that he had spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and noted they are on the “same page” on sanctions.

Graham and Van Hollen plan to introduce their bill as soon as Congress returns to Capitol Hill this week.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR D.C.: