Washington-DC
Oil, gas drilling plans for Gulf of Mexico concerns local representatives
Momentum grows for bill banning criminal history question
Lawmakers across political spectrum head to border to see crisis for themselves
Defense bill allocates funding to fight sexual assault, child pornography in Defense Department
Army Futures Command, now a year into modernization plan, almost fully operational
More Washington-DC Headlines
House passes bill to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
Bill would prioritize workers amid bankruptcy
Dems angry as DHS chief skirts detention center questions
Senator proposes Bill for warning system in cars to alert parents of kids in backseat
Lawmakers fear FaceApp may help Russians sneak into 2020 presidential election
Lawmakers, law enforcement taking steps to protect seniors from scammers
Capitol hosts ‘She Rocks The Hill’ to inspire young women
Portman gives energy efficiency bill a fourth go
Mayors head to Washington to share climate ideas
New Trump rule to end asylum for most migrants at southern border
