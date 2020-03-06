Chipley woman killed in dog attack

Breaking News
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – A woman is dead after deputies said she was attacked by a pack of dogs at an assisted living facility on Tuesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Home Sweet Home assisted living facility shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman severely injured on the side yard of an adjoining property.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

In a press release, investigators said the evidence shows five dogs, who lived on the property of the group home, are responsible for this attack.

The animals have been removed from the property by Washington County Animal Control.

