Washington Co. narcotics investigation ends in 3 arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms are now off the streets following a narcotics investigation, and three Bonifay residents are behind bars.

The Washington County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant early Friday morning at a home north of Vernon. Chipley Police also led the search with the Task Force, when the drugs, paraphernalia and firearms were found throughout the home and property.

Three occupants of the home were arrested and are facing charges:



Thomas Anderson, 34 – possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, child neglect, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia



Jennifer Sheraw, 29 – possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia



Jamie Ellis, 28 – possession of methamphetamine, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia