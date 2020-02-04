Author visiting Panhandle to donate books

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A children’s book author is using her platform and nonprofit to bring thousands of books to 10 schools across the Florida Panhandle this week.

Several Gulf and Franklin County schools are receiving the donation, including Kate M. Smith Elementary in Chipley. The school has more than 1,000 students, and each one received a copy of one of Alane Adams’ books.

“That’s really one of the best things when you’re an author and you can actually give a copy of your book to all the children,” Adams said.

Adams visited the school Tuesday to share her own story of how she became an author and the imagination possibilities that come with books. She travels across the country speaking to schools with her nonprofit, the Rise Up Foundation. specifically in areas affected by natural disasters.

“I was so excited to be able to not only come, but to bring my books and to really hopefully try to inspire the community and the kids that were affected to let them know that people really do care,” Adams said.

In addition to books for the students, the school received a copy of each of Adams’ books. Rise Up partners with the nonprofit First Books to provide credits for teachers to buy books for their classrooms.

During her time in the Panhandle, Adams is visiting the following schools:

Vernon Elementary

Wewahitcka Elementary

Port St. Joe Elementary

Franklin K-12 School

Additionally, schools in Chattahoochee, Quincy and Havana, Florida received donated books and a visit from Adams. In total, 20,000 books will be distributed.