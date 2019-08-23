Walton County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of a phone scam unique to the area.

Caller IDs themselves as Lt. Luke Hall

Caller ID reads Ben Dowdy SVU

Caller leaves phone #850-889-0733 EXT. 23

Caller says Judge Green has signed off on a warrant for the victim's arrest.#SCAM #LESM #SCAMALERT pic.twitter.com/kTgoqJIuaL — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) August 22, 2019

According to their Twitter page, scammers are spoofing the call so the caller ID reads ‘Ben Dowdy SVU’ and once the call is answered, they identify themselves as Lt. Luke Hall. The caller then leaves a phone number and says Judge Green has signed off on a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

Deputies advise residents who receive this call to hang up and do not give personal information out over the phone. The Walton County Sheriffs Office will never take payment in lieu of an arrest.